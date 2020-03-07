CAMPBELLSVILLE — Benji Kelly, Murray native and 1990 graduate of Calloway County High School, was inducted into the Campbellsville University Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 15. Kelly is vice president for development at Campbellsville University and played under Hall of Fame coach Lou Cunningham. He finished his career second in scoring with 2,121 points and averaged 17.1 points per game. Kelly became the first Tiger to surpass the 2,000-point barrier. Kelly and his wife, Kellie Jo Williams Kelly, reside in Campbellsville with their daughter, Katelyn Elizabeth. His parents are Jim and Joetta Kelly of Murray and siblings are Abby and Joseph Kelly, all of Murray. Kelly, center, is pictured with Dr. Donna Hedgepath, left, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Rusty Hollingsworth, vice president for student services and athletics.
