Kentucky Board of Education meeting to discuss COVID-19 concerns for fall sports

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is the last obstacle in the way of high school athletes and a fall sports season that is expected to start on Sept. 7.
They will meet today in a special-called virtual meeting at 11 a.m. CST to discuss items on the agenda related to KHSAA and the resumption of sports. Items listed include:
• Discussion of the KHSAA Board of Control’s (BOC) Aug. 20, decision to begin high school interscholastic sports, with guest speaker KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.
• Discussion of district concerns about the safety of high contact fall sports, with input from local superintendents.
• Discussion of the Kentucky Department for Public Health COVID-19 guidance and recommendations, with Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
• Discussion of possible action to authorize the Kentucky Department of Education to develop written communication to be issued to the KHSAA BOC by KBE Chair Young on behalf of the KBE urging additional consideration of alternative options for high contact fall sports, with several KBE members set to speak.
All of this will be available to the public through the KDE Media Portal online.
News of the meeting broke yesterday and athletes, coaches and parents sprang into action. Approximately 12,000 calls were made to members of the board, according to director of communications for KDE, Toni Konz Tatman, urging them to allow for sports to continue this fall. For several weeks, the athletes and coaches have pushed on knowing that at any moment the right to play could be taken away. Now, just over a week away from playing in the first game of the year, they were returned to a state of the unknown.
By 12:30 p.m. yesterday, the Interim Commissioner of the KBE, Kevin Brown, addressed the information that was circulating in regard to what the KBE had on their agenda.
“I want to correct some misinformation that is being spread across social media and news outlets,” Brown said. “The Kentucky Board of Education will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28. There is a narrowly tailored agenda that includes a report from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett about the status of fall sports, a report and discussion from Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, concerns from superintendents and possibly authorizing a letter from the board to the KHSAA Board of Control voicing concerns about high-contact fall sports.
“The KHSAA is the designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected, yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students. This is why I recommended the meeting take place. To do otherwise would place the KBE members in a position of ignoring their obligation to oversee the ‘management and control of the common schools and all programs operated in these schools.’”
The message’s intent was to put people involved at ease and to likely slow the flow of calls and emails that the KBE members had been flooded with all morning. With no intent to cancel fall sports, it appears as though the athletes can finally rest easy. Now it’s up to them and us to keep sports going by following guidelines and protocols.
