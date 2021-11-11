The modern firearms season for deer will open with a bang in the Commonwealth Saturday morning, November 13, at thirty minutes before sunrise. Official sunrise will be 6:28 AM on Saturday which makes legal shooting time 5:58 AM. Weather conditions are looking good for the opener with morning temps near 30 and the high around 48. There won’t be much of moon to worry about this weekend, either. Sunday looks to be a tad warmer with a slight chance of showers. Weather for the sixteen-day season looks to be mild with lows in the 30-40 range and highs from 50 to 60. The current extended forecasts predict rain for the 26th and 28th. Season ends on Sunday, November 28.
All in all, this appears to be an excellent forecast for the season as the temperatures will be comfortable for the deer and bearable for the hunters. It doesn’t really matter, though, as both deer and deer hunters only have x-number of days to accomplish their respective goals regardless of weather. I have seen all manner of opening day weather over the years ranging from snow storms to thunderstorms, neither of which I particularly enjoyed. When the temperature drops into the low 20’s, I typically don’t see many deer. If it hits single digits, I don’t typically want to see a deer. My best buck showed up on a sunny afternoon with the temperature near 80 while most hunters were at home thinking it too hot to hunt.
The best advice I can give any hunter, young or old, is this: The best time to hunt is when the season is open. Life is too short, time goes by too fast, and one day there will be no season left.
Hunting, like life, has less to do with luck and everything to do with endurance, perseverance, effort. Know someone who makes catching fish look easy? Its not easy. Good fishermen have spent uncountable hours and grueling days out on the water, days when yes, they should have been fishing, and days when they really should have been doing something else.
The same goes for hunting. The fellow who seems to always take a nice buck every year probably hunted several seasons just hoping to see a buck, any buck. The guy who takes a turkey or two every spring can recite in excruciating detail every failure he experienced along the way, and those times will be more numerous than the birds he’s taken. There are two common denominators that I find in most happy, successful hunters – one is that they will often pass up a good buck or bird on opening day to keep from ending their season too soon; the other is that on the days when they had their greatest successes were days when, weary from a long grind, they struggled with the idea of staying home or in camp before they conjured up the will to walk out into one more dark morning. As JFK observed about the moon shot, we do these things “not because they are easy but because they are hard.”
Before heading out to the deer-woods Saturday morning, there are a few things that are going to be doggoned important to know. Each and every deer that you take in the five-county CWD Surveillance Zone (Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton, and Hickman Counties) during the sixteen-day modern gun season MUST be taken to one of 17 in-person check stations scattered about the area, the locations of which can be found online at fw.ky.gov/cwd. The stations will be open each day from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. There will probably be long lines and at some of the check stations during the weekends, so plan accordingly. They will not keep your deer unless it
was obviously on its last leg or a serious violation is involved. They will take a test sample, provide documentation on how to find out the results of the test, and send you off to scatter the parts around to processors and taxidermists.
To avoid the afore-mentioned serious violation, fill out the harvest log on your hunting license before moving the deer, attach a carcass tag to the deer before transporting it from the farm or area where it was taken (download carcass tags at fw.ky.gov/cwd), and report the deer to the Tele-check System online or by phone at 1-800-245-4263. Do all three of these things before taking it to the check station. And since you will be at a check station manned by KDFWR personnel, be sure you have a proper and current hunting license, that you have signed the proper and current hunting license, a current deer tag, and a hunter education card if required.
If you take a deer from a county that is outside of the CWD Surveillance Zone, the whole carcass may be brought into the CWD Zone but it must have a carcass tag attached. The only parts of a deer taken within the CWD Zone that may be transported outside of the Zone are deboned meat, antlers, antlers with a thoroughly cleaned skull cap, a thoroughly cleaned skull with or without antlers, and the hide. This means that if you take a deer in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Hickman, or Fulton County, and plan haul that deer to a Kentucky county outside of the zone or to another state, the only parts that can be legally transported are those listed above. Do not throw the whole deer carcass into the bed of your truck, the trunk of your car, strap it onto the hood, or stuff it in the back seat and attempt to drive out of the zone, period.
Aside from all of that, remember to wear a hunter orange cap and a jacket or vest that can be seen from any angle. If you hunt from a ground blind it’s a good idea to place an orange cap or some other orange item on top of the blind so other hunters know you’re there. Kentucky does not specify a minimum caliber for deer hunting as long as it is a centerfire round, not rimfire like a .22 or .17. Be aware that with the ammo situation these days, a lot of military ammunition has been sold that has full metal jacketed bullets (FMJ) which are not legal for hunting. Shotguns may be used with slugs only, no buckshot. Muzzle loading rifles are legal along with archery equipment including crossbows. Anyone hunting during the modern gun season regardless of equipment used or game hunted must wear the required hunter orange. I also encourage anyone working, hiking, or doing anything outdoors during the firearms season to wear hunter orange for visibility.
Above all, be absolutely sure of your target and what may be beyond your target before shooting, study-up on the rules and regulations in the Kentucky Hunting Guide, be courteous and considerate to landowners and other hunters, do not enter private lands without permission of the landowner, and enjoy these wonderful days in the great outdoors. Happy hunting!
