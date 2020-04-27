LEXINGTON — Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden Jr., was chosen in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 80th overall pick in the 2020 National Football League Draft on Friday.
Bowden, the winner of the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player, etched his name into program lore this past season after injuries at quarterback forced him to return to the position for the first time since high school.
He set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, broke the SEC’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turned in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and delivered at least 100 rushing yards in seven of his eight starts at quarterback (and miss ed an eighth by a single yard vs. Georgia). The Wildcats won six of his eight starts at quarterback while advancing to a fourth-straight bowl game and re-writing the school’s record books for rushing production.
He rushed 185 times for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2019 season. He also averaged 7.9 yards per rushing attempt, which broke Stanley “Boom” Williams’ record of 7.1 per attempt in 2015. Bowden played the first five games of the season at wide receiver and caught 30 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown. As a QB, he completed 35 of 74 passes for 403 yards and three TDs. He averaged 24.4 yards on kickoff returns and 13.2 yards on punt returns.
Bowden’s last game at Kentucky was one for the ages. Against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, he rushed 34 times for 233 yards, an NCAA bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, and two touchdowns.
Trailing 30-24 with 8:25 remaining, he willed his team 85 yards in 18 plays – 15 of which were runs or passes by Bowden – and took 8:10 off the clock before throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left that proved to be the game-winning score. A defensive score on the game’s final play put the icing on a 37-30 Wildcat win.
Bowden finished with 4,660 all-purpose yards in his career, fifth in UK history and had 1,530 career rushing yards as a Wildcat, moving into 21st place on the UK career rushing list. He also ranks 13th on UK’s career receptions list with 114 and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards.
During Bowden’s three seasons, Kentucky compiled a 25-14 record and played in three bowl games, winning the last two.
