LEXINGTON — Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.
One official in each sport is named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for their sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review.
The Outstanding Officials of the Year for the 2021-22 winter and spring seasons are James Johns for basketball, Joseph Phillips for swimming & diving, Eric Friddle for wrestling, Ron Rawe for baseball, Randy Chapman for softball and Sadie Gambrel for track & field, while Paul Lewis was named the Larry G. Boucher Assigner of the Year. Each finalist will receive a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Division Trust Fund, with the Official of the Year receiving an additional recognition award.
