KHSAA approves fall season

MURRAY — Let it roll.
The KHSAA Board of Control made their final call during Thursday’s meeting to continue forward with their current plan to start fall sports practices on Aug. 24, and begin competition on Sept. 7.
During the meeting, the board rejected two other options that were on the table that would delay the season. Instead of delaying the season further, the majority (16-2 vote) chose to stick with the current plan that would allow for a full restart of fall sports next week.
In the meeting, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett stated that although the board could make a decision regarding the season, there was a chance of an override from the Department of Public Health and Safety and Gov. Andy Beshear.
He also added that this decision was about the student-athletes and not the adults involved.
“Our job is to create safe opportunities for kids,” Tackett said. “If the adults are happy, that’s fine. If the adults aren’t happy, that’s probably fine too.”
Thursday evening, about five hours after the KHSAA made their intentions known, Gov. Beshear said that he will take a look at what the KHSAA plans to do and will evaluate whether there needs to be a mandate, recommendation or simply some advice given on the topic of sports restarting. He added that he was genuinely surprised that the KHSAA decided to move ahead at this time.
“I’m certainly surprised with the virus at its height, that it’s just ‘move ahead,’” Gov. Beshear said. “I know our kids want to play, but we can’t just let our kids be responsible for those decisions. If I let my kids decide things, we’d have ice cream every night and that wouldn’t be very good for me. But, let’s remember as we go through this, and I know this will be a hot topic among parents, we are in the midst of a pandemic and we still don’t know the long term affects that this can have on people’s health.”
Meanwhile, local coaches at Calloway County and Murray High expressed their delight in the news from the board’s meeting and the return to some normalcy at practice.
“There is definitely relief for these players that they will be able to play as of now, but it will be important to remember that we have to be responsible inside and outside of soccer because we could lose that privilege if an outbreak happens,” Calloway County boys soccer coach Evan Pierce said. “They will be extremely excited to know that they will get to have a season, and they will be equally excited that we will finally be able to get back to normal soccer practices as well.”
All of the coaches understood what went into the decisions the KHSAA made over the last several months, starting with the cancellation of spring sports, and were prepared to support any decision that they made on Thursday.
“I was ready to support any decision that KHSAA made,” Murray High volleyball coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “I know that they have a tough job to do and ultimately it is about the safety and well-being of our student athletes. At this time, I am comfortable moving forward with the season as opposed to delaying it because I truly feel this is what is best for the athletes I am in contact with daily.”
Ultimately, the athletes now have a chance, barring any intervention from Gov. Beshear, to compete. How long they are able to compete will be up to them and how serious they take the precautions and guidelines that the schools will have in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One outbreak could send the season down the drain.
“I’m glad that we are trying, I feel like if we do this correctly then we can keep our athletes and fans safe,” Pierce said. “It will look a lot different this season and there will be a lot of necessary restrictions, but the fact that the players get to have a season and go out and compete will be extremely beneficial for them as kids.”
Murray High boys soccer coach Jared Rosa added that the overall effect of sports is about more than just competing amongst each other. For his team and others, it’s about the mental health of the athletes and any delay could’ve had a big negative impact.
“My thought on starting now is that we have been practicing for quite some time, with restrictions,” Rosa said. “If you delay it (the season) again, I tend to think that people’s hopefulness of a season would diminish. Delaying would bring in new challenges for athletes and their abilities to cope. They use athletics as a release and as a motivator. By starting now, that decision carries with it some hope for better days. We will be careful moving forward and we will do what we have to, together. And yes, I agree that we should be cautious moving forward and I appreciate that the KHSAA has trusted us to do so. From a sports perspective, coaches have such an active role in a kid’s life and as a coach I get to teach players things like what to do when things don’t go their way or how to persevere. Both translate to life as they become adults.”
