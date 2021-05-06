LEXINGTON—The KHSAA held their last meeting of the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday.
The main topic of the meeting was to make a decision on the way the football playoffs would be structured. . A survey was sent out to coaches on their thoughts on the realignment.
Board member Marlon Miller said that the “Coaches have spoken and spoken loud.”
The discussion turned to when this decision needed to be implemented.
Some board members had the thought to make the realignment now and some said that the board needed to wait until the original plan of looking at realignment in 2023.
The board approved a motion to change the football bracketing for rounds 1 and 2 to pairing “sister” districts to determine advancers into the third round beginning with the 2023 season, with no proposed or contemplated change to rounds 3, 4 or 5.
The motion passed 9-6 to keep the 2023 plan.
With the decision the change will come when the board discusses realignment of football in 2023.
Commissioner Jullian Tackett said “If you are looking for a panacea solution for football, it doesn’t exist. Whether it’s the number of teams, number of classes or it’s the regional bracket it does not exist.
The board also voted to accept where the 2021 baseball semi state tournaments will be held.
Regions 1-4 semi state will be held at Western Kentucky University this year. n
