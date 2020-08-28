KHSAA releases guidelines for fall sports

FRANKFORT— In preparation for a season unlike any other, the KHSAA released considerations for the fall sports season that fall into three categories: required, recommended and consider.
The thorough document states that, “these differences in the guidance are necessitated by the differences in sports, facilities, and geographic areas, which are pronounced during normal years, and magnified this school year.”
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that he decision to move ahead with sports was made in the face of two health crises and should help address one.
“At the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, we are aware that we are at the confluence of dual health crises,” Tackett said. “Since the day we moved our basketball tournaments out of Rupp Arena (March 12), I and the entire staff of the association, along with the complete support of our Board of Control, have worked to try and navigate these multiple health crises in our country. These crises include both the global pandemic related to the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, and the mental health situations, including depression and suicide which are so prevalent in school-aged children these last few months.”
With the new guidelines, sports are expected to move forward with a plan in place. Items such as screening of players, coaches and fans, as well as testing protocols for teams are outlined in the document.
There are also guidelines for hygiene practices, cleaning plans, hydration standards, locker room usage and more. The all-encompassing document is as thorough as the KHSAA could make it and touches on everything that may take place in a season.
The importance of athletics to these student-athletes cannot be over-stated and the KHSAA understands the mental and physical impact that sports have.
“The KHSAA believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes to return to organized physical activity and build team relationships with their peers and coaches,” Tackett said. “Students who participate in our offerings learn life lessons in an environment that cannot be duplicated. Academic achievement, the development of leadership, and social skills as well as the mental health benefits are known to be greatly enhanced in students who participate in these programs compared to those who do not.”
The guidelines are for the safety of the student-athletes, as well as the safety of the games. If guidelines are ignored or dismissed, the season could be cut short.
“For interscholastic athletics to continue, including workouts, practices and competitions, social distancing and other preventive measures such as universal masks/face coverings, frequent sanitizing of hands, implements and equipment must occur,” Tackett said. “Also, frequent hand washing per CDC standards must be emphasized by everyone involved, and aggressive efforts emphasizing compliance with all of these standards. Also, consideration must be given to an aggressive testing protocol and refinement of existing emergency plans.”
Other considerations in the document mention masks for non-athletes, including coaches and media members, and sport specific guidelines. Each school will be required to enforce the guidelines themselves.
“The KHSAA fully supports its member schools in determining what is in the best interests of the health and well-being of their student-athletes and staff,” Tackett said. “Each KHSAA member school’s athletic department will operate with the approval of its school administration and in collaboration with its local health department in moving forward throughout the 2020-21 school year. Each local school district will decide to determine if they can safely conduct athletic practices and contests.”
Gone are the days of the pregame or postgame handshakes with officials. No contact is allowed between referees and student-athletes under the new guidelines. There will also be added social distancing requirements for communications with athletes and coaches. Officials will also have the option to use an air horn this season instead of a whistle, if they so choose.
