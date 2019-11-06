MURRAY — “Everybody wants a Rachel Giustino on their team.”
That’s what head coach of the Racers’ volleyball team David Schwepker said Saturday night after the Murray State’s 3-0 sweep against EIU.
Who wouldn’t? Giustino is ranked as one of the top-five offensive players in the nation and was the main contributor to the Racer’s win on Saturday. She had two aces and hit a game-high of 20 kills while maintaining a .514 percentage. That’s crazy good.
And to top it all off, Giustino recently broke the career-kills record for MSU volleyball. She has totaled 1606 kills over her four years, beating the record of 1598 set by Scottie Ingram in 2016.
However, Giustino wasn’t always the player she is today. She had a lot of obstacles to overcome to get to where she is now.
Giustino came to play for the Racers as a freshman in 2016 the same year Ingram set the record. She knew that Ingram had already been the OVC Player of the Year two times, and she looked up to Ingram.
“Just the level of play that she brought in every day at practice was something that I really looked up to,” Giustino said. “I thought to myself, ‘I want to be like that. I want people to see me like I see her.”
So Giustino watched and admired Ingram during practices and games.
“I just watched her play every day, going so hard,” Giustino said. “She hit the ball so hard, and coach is always on me, ‘Scottie would just get up there and wail on the ball, and you can do that too.’ In seeing her do that, I’ve learned from her.”
Schwepker said that Giustino has worked hard to get to where she is.
“It didn’t just come naturally,” Schwepker said. “She’s a great athlete, but there are a lot of great athletes out there. She had to work through things.”
Last year and the year before, Giustino had developed some bad technique in her hitting habits. She would try to hammer the ball and hit it straight down.
“That used to be a common thing with her,” Schewepker said. “I have kids who go through four years and still can’t get that through their head because they want to hammer because it’s worked in high school because it’s worked their whole life. Then they get here and they just can’t change that.”
That was not the case with Giustino.
“When she’s swinging now, she’s not being crazy,” Schwepker said. “She’s reaching really high and hitting really high and then blasting it and they can’t control it.”
Giustino has also worked extremely hard to overcome her greatest limitation — her mentality. By overcoming this obstacle, Giustino has learned to be able to score off a block. This skill is essential for a well-known hitter who is always having to fight through two to four hands to get a kill.
“It’s definitely a mental game,” Giustino said. “I think as hitters, we see hands in front of us and assume that they are going to be a solid block when in reality, that’s not always the case, and that’s something that Coach has really tried to hammer into our heads: no team has perfect blockers. We get tooled on the block, and they’re not smarter than us. They don’t know more about volleyball than us. He just said, ‘Swing away. If you get blocked, we’ve got people there to cover you.’”
Of course, the Racers set Giustino up a large number of times every game, so she should get a lot of kills. However, it’s her hitting percentage that has allowed her to break the record.
“With that many kills and getting set that many times, everybody knows it’s going to her,” Schwepker said. “I’m really proud of that fact because I told her from the beginning, ‘I want to see that hitting percentage go up every year. That means you’re getting smarter every year.’ We’ve seen some players in this conference that stay the same. They’re phenomenal, but they stay the same as they were as a freshman or sophomore.”
Schwepker and Giustino both never imagined that Giustino would be ranked one of the top-five offensive players nationally or break the career-kills record by the time her senior year rolled around.
“That’s a huge thing,” Schwepker said. “Who would ever expect that? But did I know she was a great, great player and should be doing great things? Yes, I knew she should be doing great things, and she’s worked hard to get here. I’m very proud of her. She’s been great.”
Even better, Schwepker said Giustino is still on track to improve.
“If she can maintain her head like she’s doing now, then we haven’t seen her peak,” Schwepker said. “It’s always been her head that’s stopped her. She has really worked hard on just being calm and playing hard and having fun out there and still thinking that’s she’s playing.”
When Ingram broke the record back in 2016, she became the first Racer volleyball player to have her jersey retired. Giustino is likely nexy on the list.
“I think every athlete would find it awesome to have their number retired, but I would much rather get another one of those banners,” Giustino said motioning to the OVC Championship banners hanging in Racer Arena. “I’m super blessed to just have this team behind me who has given me the opportunity to score like that. The recognition is cool, but really this team is what makes it worth it.”
