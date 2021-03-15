Kiuru ends season at NCAA Championship

MURRAY — Sophomore Matias Kiuru wrapped up the Murray State rifle team’s 2020-21 season Sunday by competing in the sir rifle portion of the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championship Saturday at Converse Hall on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.
The Finnnish native shot a 592 Saturday to finish the event in 13th place. As the only individual shooter to compete in both events, Kiuru ended the two-day event with an 1173 aggregate score to finish 14th out of 41 shooters that competed in both events.
“Matias was excellent for us again today,” said head coach Alan Lollar. “He competed with the best shooters in the country this weekend and went toe-to-toe with them both days. We have bright days ahead for our team and I am excited to watch.”
