MURRAY—Sophomore Matias Kiuru was recently named as a three-time All-American for his performance during the 2020-21 season by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.
The Finnish native was named to the first team for air rifle and smallbore and to the second team for aggregate.
Kiuru led the Racers on the season with a 584.4 smallbore, a 593.8 air rifle and a 1178.3 aggregate.
The sophomore also shot a team season and personal career of 597 in air rifle on three separate occasions and posted a career-best aggregate performance Jan. 23 with an 1185. n
