MURRAY — Freshman Matias Kiuru and sophomore Anna Scheer of the Murray State rifle team were named as All-Americans recently following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Kiuru earned first-team honors in both smallbore and air rifle, while Scheer was named to the air rifle second team.
After joining the team in January, Kiuru led the Racers with the 10th best smallbore average in the nation at 1177.4, while his air rifle average of 593.4 ranked seventh. The Finnish native also led MSU in aggregate scoring at 1177.4, which finished as the sixth best average in the nation, all of which helped him earn first-team All-OVC honors in both disciplines and in being named as the OVC Air Rifle Athlete of the Year.
After earning her first All-OVC accolade last month, Scheer is now also an All-American. The sophomore followed Kiuru in air rifle with a season average of 590.8. Kiuru and Scheer are now the 59th and 60th Racers to be named as All-Americans, while Kiuru also becomes the 35th to earn honors in each discipline in the same season.
In addition to the All-American awards, four Racers were named as CRCA Scholastic All-Americans. Senior and recent Elite 90 winner Meike Drewell, fellow senior Shelby Huber, Scheer and freshman Lauren Frealy all received the award which is given to those who achieve a 3.2 or better GPA. With this year’s honor, Drewell ends her career as a four-time recipient, while Huber will go down as a three-time winner and Scheer currently stands as a double honoree.
