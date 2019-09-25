MURRAY — Austin Knight led the Murray State men’s golf team with a 19th place showing after the final round was completed Monday afternoon at the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIUE at the Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois.
Knight proved the most consistent Racer in the 54-hole event where the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis, Missouri can be seen just across the Mississippi River. In the final round, Knight made 13 pars and carded a 75. His stat line (72-69-75=216) included a 2-under-par effort in the second round.
Other Murray State scores and finishes included Dalton Bagwell in 25th place on scores of 76-71-71=218 and Avery Edwards in 64th place on rounds of 81-74-75=230. Connor Coombs and Walker Beck shared 70th place as Coombs carded scores of 79-76-76=231 and Beck with scores of 78-75-78=231.
Playing as an individual, James Boone was third among the six MSU players and finished 58th on rounds of 76-74-78=228.
The Racers placed 12th among the field of 18 teams on scores of 305-289-297=891. The Racers finished ahead of Western Illinois (892) and Northern Iowa (890) and just behind Omaha (887). UT Martin was the champion at 852, ahead of a pair of Ohio Valley Conference teams, Tennessee Tech (857) and Belmont (868).
The Racers continue the fall portion of their 2019-20 season with a trip to Buchanan, Tennessee (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) to compete at the UT Martin Skyhawk Classic at Paris Landing State Park.
Gateway National played to a length of 7,092 yards and to a par of 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.