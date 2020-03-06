DIAMONDHEAD, MS — Murray State men’s golf senior, Austin Knight, scored a ninth place finish Tuesday at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
Knight played the last 36 holes 4-under and finished with a 218 on scores of 78-71-69. Knight now has a scoring average of 72.5, which ranks 17th in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Other Murray State scores and finishes included Connor Coombs with a spot in 23rd place on rounds of 70-70=77=227 and Dalton Bagwell in 31st place on scores of 80-77-73=230 and James Boone in 33rd place after scores of 78-79-74=231. Avery Edwards placed 41st on rounds of 78-82-74=234. Quinn Eaton finished 55th as an individual on rounds of 93-88-88=269.
MEN’S
SCORES
7 Murray State 304 307 290 901
T9 Austin Knight (1) 78 71 69 218
T23 Connor Coombs (2) 70 80 77 227
T31 Dalton Bagwell (4) 80 77 73 230
T33 James Boone (5) 78 79 74 231
T41 Avery Edwards (3) 78 82 74 234
55 Quinn Eaton (I) 93 88 88 269
The Racers posted a 290 in the final round, their top score of the 54-hole event. MSU placed seventh on scores of 304-307-290=901. Host, New Orleans won the title at 866, with Samford (870), Rio Grande Valley (875), UT Martin (876) and Incarnate Word (884) made up the top-5.
The Pine Course at Diamondhead was a Par 72 and played a distance of 6,769 yards.
The Racers get back on the course (March 22-24) at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate. The event is hosted by William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
