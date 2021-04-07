MURRAY—Murray State senior Austin Knight posted the low score of the final round for the Racers at the Murray State Invitational with 3-under-par 69 as he and fellow senior, Connor Coombs shared low round honors at the Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.
Knight was MSU’s best finisher with a spot in 18th place on scores of 72-76-69=217, while Avery Edwards had a spot in 27th place after rounds of 74-73-74=221.
Coombs carded scores of 69-72-82=223 for a spot in 38th place and shared it with teammate Quinn Eaton who had scores of 74-75-74=223.
Tyler Powell had scores of 75-78-77=230 for a 60th place finish.
The Racers placed sixth in the field of 15 teams on scores of 289-296-294=879. Belmont was the winner on a total score of 844, with UT Martin (847), Southern Illinois (854), Austin Peay (857) making up the top-5. The Racers shared sixth place with Bellarmine.
MSU’s Carson Holmes was in the event as a solo player and placed fourth among the 17 individuals in the event and 31st overall on scores of 76-72-74=222.
Walker Beck had scores of 73-76-83=232 and placed 67th.
The medalist winner was Belmont’s Evan Davis who had scores of 68-65-68=201 for a seven shot win.
The course at Greystone is playing to a par of 72 and a length of 6,858 yards.
The Racers are back in action at the TSU Big Blue Invitational (April 12-13) at the Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville, Tennessee.
