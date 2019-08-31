MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer returned home to host Indiana in a non-conference competition at Cutchin Field on Friday afternoon. Goals from Lilly Strader and Rebecca Kubin propelled the Racers to their second-straight victory as they defeated the Hoosiers 2-1 in Murray, Kentucky.
Murray State would be the first team on the scoreboard when Lilly Strader struck a laser into the top corner in the 28th minute of play. The first career goal for the freshman out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky gave the Racers a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime. Both teams had landed three shots on target through the first 45 minutes of action.
As both sides kept a high tempo of play to open the second half, the Hoosiers would equalize in the 50th minute when Jaimie Tottleben scored her first goal of the season for Indiana.
With the score line reading 1-1 with just 11 minutes left in regulation, freshman goalkeeper Jenna Villacres stepped up in a critical moment and denied Avery Lockwood from point blank range to keep the match level in the final stages of the afternoon.
Building off the energy of recent defensive efforts, the Racers were able to now utilize the momentum on the offensive end in the ensuing minutes when junior Rebecca Kubin netted her second goal of the season in the 81st minute to give Murray State a 2-1 advantage with less than 10 minute remaining.
Kubin, who received a ball in space from Parker Greer after Greer won back possession in the defensive third, separated herself from the last defender before neatly placing the ball in the lower corner to reclaim the lead for her side.
A solid defensive effort preserved the Racer lead in the closing minutes and secured a 2-1 victory over the Hoosiers.
“With the squad we have and what we’ve done over the past few years, we’ve been building towards this, so it’s awesome,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge regarding the result.
The Racers tallied 13 shots in the triumph over Indiana in their first-ever match against a current member of the Big Ten conference.
The Racers will try for three-straight victories in their next time out when they take on Northern Kentucky on the road in Highland Heights on Sunday afternoon.
