LEXINGTON — The post positions are set for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. After some scratches and late additions, the field was finalized at 18 for the one-and-a-quarter-mile race on the dirt track Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
Post positions are as follows:
1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1 odds)
2. Max Player (30-1)
3. Enforceable (30-1)
4. Storm the Court (50-1)
5. Major Fed (50-1)
6. King Guillermo (20-1)
7. Money Moves (30-1)
8. South Bend (30-1)
9. Mr. Big News (50-1)
10. Thousand Words (15-1)
11. Necker Island (50-1)
12. Sole Volante (30-1)
13. Attachment Rate (50-1)
14. Winning Impression (50-1)
15. NY Traffic (20-1)
16. Honor A. P. (5-1)
17. Tiz the Law (3-5)
18. Authentic (8-1)
Prior to the drawing of positions, one of the favorites to win the KY Derby was pulled from the race with an injury. Tommy Drury Jr. announced that Art Collector would not run. The news release from Churchill Downs stated that Art Collector “nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof while galloping Monday at Churchill Downs. Because of horse racing’s strict medications rules, the horse could not be treated with an anti-inflammatory this close to the race.”
Headed into this race, Art Collector had won five straight races and was primed to make a push for the win.
Now, Tiz the Law is the presumptive favorite to win the KY Derby and the injury postpones a meeting between the two horses until the Preakness on Oct. 3.
South Bend took the spot vacated by Art Collector. The trainer for South Bend is Bill Mott, the same trainer that guided Country House to a win last year.
