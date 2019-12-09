MURRAY — In the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Graves County Lady Eagles, the Murray High Lady Tigers pretty much had the game in the bag. They were up by seven, and just had to play aggressive defense to keep their lead. Besides, Murray High hadn’t lost a game to a regional opponent since 2015.
But Graves slowly crept up on the Lady Tigers, and eventually a three-point shot brought the game to a tie at 32-32 with only 1:06 left in the game. That’s when Murray High began to panic. They began to make simple mistakes and repeatedly handed the Lady Eagles free-throw opportunities by fouling.
In only their second game of the season, the Lady Tigers had their four-year winning streak stripped away on their own home court. Graves County won the match-up 38-34.
Fans knew the day would come eventually, but that did not in any way lessen the sting.
But as for the team, head coach Tom Foust said that the Lady Tigers haven’t been focusing on the winning streak at all this preseason.
“If they did, they never let me know it,” Foust said. “As a team, we have not talked about it since I’ve been here. Individually, some people have brought it up, but, in house, that means nothing. It’s not going to cut down any nets for us, so there was no pressure from that.”
Instead, Foust accredits the fourth-quarter turn around to a slow build of turnovers and an increased level of physicality from the Lady Eagles.
“Towards the end, Graves really stepped up their intensity,” Foust said. “Graves is a heck of a team. They’re one of the favorites in the region for a reason.”
With the amount of talent that Graves brings to the court this season, many had Murray High picked as a major underdog, but obviously that wasn’t the case.
After senior Calli Carver sunk one in at the end of the first, Murray began the second quarter ahead 9-7 and eventually stretched that lead to 28-21 by the fourth.
“We showed a lot of poise early on,” Foust said.
But fouls, fatigue, and an inability to match the Lady Eagles rebounding and turnover intensity left Murray High with a loss.
“We have to rebound a whole lot better, and we need better decision making, but that’s going to come with time,” Foust said. “We are still getting used to playing with this group, these five on the floor, at one time. It was a great test for us to see where we’re at going forward and to see if we can finish out these close games.”
Since the beginning of the preseason, the Lady Tigers have been emphasizing identifying their mistakes and finding tactics to correct them.
“We want to fix those things by the All-A and by the district and region,” Foust said. “These are not the Murray Lady Tigers that you are going to see come tournament time. We’re going to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.