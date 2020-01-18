OWENSBORO— A defensive struggle came down to the wire between the Lady Lakers and Marion County in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky 2A state championships Friday night, and with 18 seconds left Calloway trailed by five points.
The inbound came in to Charlee Settle who walked it up the court and then found Elle Carson. Her drive to the basket and layup made it a one possession game, but it came too late. With just three seconds on the clock when the shot went in, the Lady Knights didn’t need to inbound the ball and they held on to win 39-36.
It was a disappointing finish for the Lady Lakers and head coach Valerie Waller as their 2A run came to an end. After the game she reflected on the final minutes and how they played out.
“We needed to go a little quicker,” Waller said. “We didn’t go quick enough in the last minute and a half really. We didn’t get enough shots off and that’s something we’ve got to learn from...Those are the things that are going to help us down the road and help prepare us district tournament-wise.”
The second quarter really made a difference in the game as the Lady Knights got Calloway out of rhythm and held the Lady Lakers to just five points and scoreless for the final five and a half minutes. Adison Hicks knocked down a three-point shot to make it 15-14 before the scoreless streak began. From there Marion County built up a 24-15 to go into halftime.
“In the first half we had a lot of trouble just getting into the flow of the of things,” Waller said. “They doubled, tripled, and quadruple-teamed Charlee as usual and we just had a little trouble I felt like in the first half getting into the flow of things offensively. We went through some spurts in the first quarter and I thought we were a little better there, then the second quarter I thought we didn’t do as well as far as actually getting our offense in a flow.”
Marion County won the third quarter as well, but the offense found some flow as Settle scored eight in the period to keep the Lady Lakers in it. The defense started to ramp up in intensity as well and Calloway had new life in the fourth quarter.
“I thought in the third quarter we did a much better job, but part of that was because of our defense,” Waller said. “I thought we really put a lot more pressure and that always helps us on the offensive end. We are going to go as our defense goes and I thought stepping it up in the fourth quarter helped our offense as well.”
The Lady Lakers stormed back to make it a two possession game with two minutes left but ultimately they couldn’t get it done. Settle earned all-tournament team honors after the game from her 21 point, 12 rebound performance. Carson finished with eight points and five rebounds. Calloway shot 12-40 from the floor and went 4-8 from the three-point line.
“It was a great experience for us just to be able to play against that level of talent,” Settle said.
“It was a really good experience for all of us, especially a lot of the younger girls because it puts them in a district or regional-type championship kind of atmosphere,” Carson said. “Especially with the big Rat Pack crowd. I think it was just a really good experience for all of us to come out and have that atmosphere.”
Next up for the Lady Lakers is a home game against Caldwell County on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. as they look to bounce back before a big district game at Marshall on Friday.
