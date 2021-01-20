MARION – It was a nail biter Tuesday night at Rocket Arena in Crittenden County as the Lady Lakers came away with an overtime victory 63-59.
The first half the Lady Lakers were led with a strong performance by Skylar Waller, who had 17 points at the half and was eight for nine from the free throw line. She finished the game with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. The Lady Lakers had trouble in the first quarter stopping Crittenden County in the paint. The Lady Lakers made some adjustments in the second quarter and went to a zone defense and held Crittenden to only five points. The Lady Lakers went to half time with a seven-point lead.
In the second half, Elle Carson came out and picked up where Skykar left off. Elle had 19 points and was eight for eight from the free throw line in the second half. Elle finished the game with 25 points, four assists, three steals and five rebounds. Sunny Clark also contributed six points and three rebounds and Addi Schumacher had four points.
Crittenden County was 9-9 in the third quarter to cut the Lady Laker lead to three points. The fourth quarter went back and forth. In overtime, the Lady Rockets came out and knocked down a three to take the lead. The Lady Lakers got steals from Elle and Skylar had three big rebounds down the stretch in overtime. Elle and Skylar combined for 13 points in overtime where Elle was perfect from the free throw line 6-6. The Lady Lakers showed a lot of grit down the stretch.
The Lady Lakers are back in action on Friday night for the Crosstown Classic at Murray with the girls beginning at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.