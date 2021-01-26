Lady Lakers best Todd Co. Central with 64-30 finish

MURRAY – Addi Schumacher spent her 16th birthday in Jeffrey Gymnasium at Calloway County High School Monday night as she and her Lady Lakers basketball teammates hosted the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in a game where Calloway was looking for their fourth consecutive victory. Schumacher pumped in 19 points to lead the Lady Lakers in scoring as they posted a 64-30 victory over the Lady Rebels.
Todd County Central Head Coach Lee Quarles had his squad focused on trying to slow down Calloway County’s dynamic scoring duo of Elle Carson and Skylar Waller from the beginning of the game. The Lady Rebels played a triangle and two defense for most of the night to harass Carson and Waller. Quarles assigned a defender to deny Carson and Waller each the ball while the other three Lady Rebel players stayed back in the paint to help on any drives to the basket. It might have seemed like a sound strategy for the Lady Rebels as the duo came into the game as the only Calloway County players with double-figure scoring averages, but Schumacher and Madison Futrell combined to make seven three-pointers and score 31 points for the Lady Lakers.
Calloway County applied a tremendous amount of pressure on the Lady Rebels from the start of the game. A swarming full-court press forced Todd County Central to turn the ball over on six of their first nine possessions. The Lady Lakers forced 25 turnovers for the game. Coach Valerie Waller’s Calloway County team converted many of those turnovers into easy baskets to give them a big advantage in transition points.
As the Lady Lakers defense was forcing turnovers early in the game, Schumacher took full advantage of the Todd County Central defense to help her team build a lead. Schumacher opened the scoring for Calloway County. She then proceeded to score 12 points in the first four and half minutes of the game. After Schumacher had scored five straight points in 10 seconds to cap her scoring run, the Lady Lakers lead had grown to 10 points at 14-4.
Todd County stayed within striking distance of Calloway County until Madison Futrell had a two-minute scoring outburst. Futrell knocked down three shots in a row from behind the three-point line in the middle of the second quarter to help push the Lady Laker lead out to 20 points. Futrell finished with 12 points on four of seven from three-point range and pitched in with five steals.
Waller said she was pleased with how her young squad handled the Todd County game plan.
“I was really proud of how Addi Schumacher stepped up when Todd County Central began the game face guarding Skylar and Elle,” Waller said. “Madison came in off the bench to also help relieve the pressure. It’s hard to defend four players in double digits.”
Waller and Carson each joined Futrell and Schumacher in double figures. Carson finished with 14 points. Waller stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Lady Lakers moved to 7-2 on the season with the win. Next up for Calloway County is a road game at Christian County at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
