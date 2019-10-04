MURRAY — Calloway County has a new team atop the all-time leaderboard after the Lady Lakers’ soccer team earned their 12th win of the year last night and surpassed the previous mark of 11 wins previously set by the 1999, 2002, 2011, 2016, and 2017 teams.
This has been a banner year for the Lady Lakers (11-5-1)who also broke a long losing streak against Marshall County this year, the all-time scoring record with Zoe Stom, and the all-time assist record with Elle Carson.
Head coach Jeremy Stom said this group deserves all of the accolades because of how hard they work every day.
“They are a really good group to coach,” Stom said. “They are fun to be around. They put in the effort on the practice field, and then it translates to results on the game field. It’s just fun to be around this group of girls and I’m glad they were able to accomplish it.”
In the record breaking win last night, the Lady Lakers defeated Caldwell County 3-0. The early minutes of the game saw the Lady Lakers apply pressure and get shots off, but they were only able to come away with a single goal in the first half.
“In the first 20 minutes when we were putting all that pressure on them, and hit the post and hit the crossbar, we were passing to feet and moving the ball up the field as a unit,” Stom said. “Then, the last 15-20 minutes of the first half, we started playing the ball into space and we weren’t controlling the ball.”
The first half goal was scored by Bailey Provine, her second of the year, on a free kick from about 35-yards out. Her shot seemed to float over the keepers head and found a way into the net. At halftime, Stom told his team they needed to be a little better with the ball and told them to get a couple of goals to secure the win. They did just that.
“I think we wore Caldwell down a little bit and we started finding feet better on passes,” Stom said. “I felt like when we started the second half, we started retaining possession more and not giving up 50-50 balls.”
Goals were scored by Zoe Stom and Addi Schumacher in the second half and the defense held up to keep the shutout in tact.
Now the Lady Lakers shift their focus to the Lady Eagles of Graves County and a potential 13th win of the season. In the previous meetings this year with Graves, the Lady Lakers were short one goal both times.
“They are an incredibly talented offensive team,” Stom said. “We lost to them 3-2 at their place, and we lost to them 6-5 here at Calloway. It’s just a very potent offense. I think we can score on their defense, but the question is going to be can we keep their offense off the board.”
The question will be answered next Wednesday night when the two teams meet at Mayfield at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to talk about how we defended against Marshall,” Stom said. “If we can bring that defense to the game against Graves, then I think we are in good shape. If we play defense like we played against Graves, then we are going to be in trouble because we have some holes that we left open.”
The winner will get an automatic spot in the region tournament and a shot at a district title on Thursday.
