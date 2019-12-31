MURRAY — Paducah Tilghman, Hopkinsville, and Dresden, TN all found out first hand how good the Calloway County Lady Lakers can be when things are clicking during the recent Christmas Tournament.
Calloway played host of the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic and won each of their three games by no less than 14 points. Head coach Valerie Waller said one of the best things about hosting a tournament is that the team is at home so they get to rest conformably between games.
“It’s nice for our kids to be able to play at home,” Waller said. “The second day we played two games, and we had a pretty long break, we played at 10 a.m. and then turned around and played at 8 p.m. and we did the same thing when we went to Caldwell a couple of years ago. You just have to sit and hang around and wait , so our kids could go home and rest and come back for the game. It’s a little thing but it makes a big difference, and it was just nice to be home during the Christmas break.”
One of the most memorable things to happen during the championship run was senior Charlee Settle topping the rebound record, previously held by Averee Fields, with a 17 rebounds performance against the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers. It’s the first of two records that Settle had on her radar headed into the season. The next is the scoring title, also held by Fields, but she has even higher ambitions as she aims to take down the regional record.
As for the three games, Waller said the tournament gave her young team a chance to build on things that they’ve been working on all season, such as the offense.
“We’re still young,” Waller said. “We’re still in a growing phase and it’s going to be there until the end of the season, so I just wanted to see that progress and see us make better decisions. The first two games of the year we turned the ball over 20+ times so we’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
If the final game against Dresden is any indicator of the progress, then there is a bit of excitement in the locker room. Four players reached double digits in the win including seventh-grader Skylar Waller, eighth-grader Reese Settle, and sophomore Adison Hicks. That kind of production from the underclassmen is very promising for a young team.
They will return to action with Mayfield on Jan. 3 at Jeffery Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.