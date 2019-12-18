MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers were trailing 21-17 when their leading scorer Charlee Settle ran into some foul trouble and sat out for the last three minutes of the first half against Graves County. The Lady Eagles were able to hold Settle to only one successful field goal throughout the entirety of the first half and force her to obtain three fouls. Things were not looking good for Calloway County.
Fortunately, freshman Addi Schumacher came to the rescue with a three-point shot in the final seconds of the half, allowing the Lady Lakers to close the gap to 21-20. That three-pointer gave Calloway the momentum they needed to turn the score around in the second half and come out on top 50-43.
When her team had been dominated 16-7 in the first quarter, Calloway’s head coach Valerie Waller began to get a bit anxious.
“I was worried about coming out flat after a big win against Murray, and they got beat against Southwestern so I knew they would come out strong,” Waller said. “But whenever they got in foul trouble, we just kept attacking, attacking, and attacking in the first half, and that was the turning point for us to get back in the ball game. I thought our kids didn’t put their heads down when we got behind there in the first quarter. They just kept taking it at them.”
The amount of defensive pressure that Settle was experiencing in the first half was obvious. The senior totaled eleven points, only two of those points being from a field goal. Ultimately, Settle’s 100 percent accuracy on her 14 free throws is what won the game last night.
“It’s huge down the stretch,” Waller said. “That’s what won the ball game for us. Hitting our free throws didn’t let them back in the ball game.”
Despite a constant double team and entering the second half with three fouls, Settle was able to rack up 27 points by the end of the night.
“It’s a nightly thing. She knows it’s coming,” Waller said. “I thought she did a better job this year at making decisions out of that and getting it to the open person and drawing fouls. She’s had more and-1’s this year than she did all of last season so she’s getting stronger with the basketball too. She got in foul trouble early, but she handled that situation pretty well. We had to sit her with three in the first. She came out in the third, and I was kind of worried that she might not play because sometimes you just don’t play when you have three coming into the third quarter, but it didn’t affect her play, and she made some good decisions.”
There was definitely a turning point for Settle in the third quarter. That’s when she began to take the game over.
“It gave her confidence, and we started looking for her more,” Waller said. “Our kids had to adjust to that pressure. You can talk about it all you want, and you can try to put that kind of pressure on kids in practice, but until they experience it in a game, it takes them a little time to adjust. At points we had two middle schoolers on the floor with a freshman and junior and senior. And I thought our kids handled that really well, considering that situation.”
Obviously, freshman Schumacher made a big statement for the Lady Laker underclassmen with her two three-point shots.
“She hit some big threes, and she’s a shooter,” Waller said. “She’s a good shooter. She puts a lot of time in the offseason. For her as a freshman to have very little varsity experience, she was big for us.”
After the first-quarter scare, Waller was pleased with how her team reacted. This was an early critical win against a tough district opponent.
“You never know how kids are going to respond after a big win (against Murray), and I thought our kids responded really well tonight,” Waller said.
Settle finished the night with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Elle Carson netted eight points, and Schumacher totaled six.
Next up, the Lady Lakers will host Christian County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
