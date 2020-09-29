Lady Lakers complete epic comeback over CFS

MURRAY — A dominating fifth and final tie-breaking set was served up by the Calloway Lady Lakers volleyball team to cap a furious comeback last night against the visiting Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles, led by super junior Adison Hicks. The Lakers pulled out the victory 3-2 (19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8) led by Hicks’ tremendous effort and athleticism with 14 kills, four aces and 18 digs.
“I think Adison started getting kills and brought the team together, talking more,” beamed an exhilarated Lady Lakers head coach Lindsey Jones after the victory. “Then everybody got really excited and I think that brought us all together.”
Calloway was shorthanded on personnel and wasn’t together to start the night. CFS raced out to a quick 2-0 set lead, winning comfortably 25-19 and 25-21.
“We just weren’t energized. We just weren’t coming together and we were moving slow. We weren’t talking and it showed. We were making errors that we shouldn’t have,” explained Jones.
Then Hicks rallied the Lakers with her play and was complemented by the serving of senior outside-hitter Annabel Wilmurth’s team-high five aces and junior defensive specialist Kamden Underwood’s court awareness and the team-high in digs, with 35 on the night.
Christian Fellowship just seemed to wilt under the pressure that Calloway put on them trying to close out the match and just couldn’t seal the deal. The Lakers kept their composure, which was partly due to the play of sophomore right-side hitter Lillie Thorn.
“(Thorn) plays all the way around. I can’t just pick offensively or defensively, just altogether she did a great job. She didn’t have a lot of errors and kept it together the whole game,” proclaimed Jones.
The Lakers snapped a three game losing streak to CFS, which was part of an abysmal 1-17 recent record against them. Coach Jones was as proud as can be at the end.
“I’m so pumped! This was my first year beating CFS since I’ve been coaching and it’s the best feeling ever!”
After two road games to Graves and Marshall County, the Laker return home to face Ballard Memorial at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.
