CLINTON—Izzy Housden threw a shutout to lead the Calloway Lady Lakers past Hickman County 2-0 on Tuesday.
Housden had another strong game for Calloway as she had nine strikeouts in the game.
A single by Rancey Skaggs in the first inning was a positive for Hickman County.
Housden was credited with the victory for Calloway. She did not give up a run and only allowed five hits in the win.
Jacey Rose took the loss for Hickman County. Rose surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Kylie Stallings went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Lakers in hits.
Hickman County recorded five hits in the game despite not having a run to show for it.
The defense for the Lady Lakers played well to make sure the runners did not turn into points. n
