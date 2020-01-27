MURRAY — Going into last night’s game, the Lady Lakers knew Henry County was a tough team. They never expected to be up by ten throughout the majority of the matchup. Nonetheless, Calloway beat the Patriots 62-52.
“As far as Tennessee goes, there are not a lot of stats,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “It’s a lot different than Kentucky. We had video on them, but as far as having a projection of the margin of victory, we had no idea. Henry County typically is a very good basketball team. They’re very physical, and they usually put a lot of pressure on you, and that wasn’t any different tonight. That was our big thing going into the game. We were going to have to handle their pressure and also go to the boards hard because of their size versus our size. That was our game plan going in, and our kids handled that pretty well.”
Calloway started the first quarter fresh off of a loss Friday night against Marshall. The Lady Lakers made it clear that they meant business from the very beginning and headed into the second up 14-6. By the end of the half, Calloway was winning 32-21 and was 16 of 18 from the free throw line.
Earlier in the season, the Lady Lakers’ free throws were what cost them a win against the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, and since then, Calloway has been improving with each game.
“It’s a grind thing,” Waller said. “We’ve had several kids come in and put extra time in. That shows. Just putting in extra time outside of practice definitely shows with shots. Free throws is one of those when kids don’t shoot well, either Elle Carson or Charlee Settle or Skylar Waller or Adison Hicks, any of those, when they’re not shooting well from the line, they’re pretty determined to get in the gym and take care of that themselves. We spend time on it in practice every day, but it means a lot for them to put in the extra time and that shows on the floor.”
The Lady Lakers finished up 28 of 33 from the line.
Calloway also showed some maturity on defense.
“They started three seniors and two juniors. That always makes a big difference for us as young as we are,” Waller said. “We were just patient. We finally forced them into a zone. Our man offense was really aggressive, and then we forced them into a zone. It took us a while to adjust. We haven’t seen a zone in awhile. But overall, I thought we made some good decisions down the stretch. One of the big things that we’ve talked about the last couple of days is in the 2A tournament, we did not have a very good second quarter. Last night we didn’t have a very good second quarter. Our big focus for tonight was to come in and play four quarters, and I thought our kids did a much better job of that tonight.”
Calloway has had an exceptionally tough schedule this year, and it has been showing on the basketball court.
“Our schedule has been really tough,” Waller said. “We know every game is going to be tough. That’s just a mentality. Our kids have accepted that, and have come ready to play. That will help us down the stretch and should prepare us for tournament time.”
Waller noticed some areas that she would like to see improvement in by the time district play rolls around.
“Our defense has got to keep getting better,” Waller said. “We’ve really talked a lot about help side quite a bit going into the Marshall game and even in the 2A State. They spread the flood, Henry County did, so it gave us a good opportunity to really work on that. We still have to work on closing out on the threes. It’s not one of our strengths, but it’s something that I do feel like we’re getting better on. Offensively, we’re doing better as far as going inside-out and making those reads and making good decisions off of screens. Those are all things that as the season goes on, preparing for the district tournament, we’ll get right.”
Charlee Settle finished up the day with a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Clark showed out last night with nine rebounds of her own, as did Waller with 14 points and eight rebounds. Carson had 13 points and three rebounds.
The Lady Lakers will have their next battle in Paducah Tilghman tomorrow night when they go head-to-head with the Lady Blue Tornados at 7:30 p.m.
