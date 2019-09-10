PADUCAH — It took just two minutes for the Lady Lakers to take the lead and they never looked back against St. Mary on the road.
With a final tally of 8-0, it was quite a dominating performance from the Calloway County team that had four players score. Senior Anna Hill led the way with a hat trick scoring the first two of the game and a third in the 62nd minute.
Harlee Davis scored the third goal of the game in the 26th minute and added her second in the 78th minute.
Zoe Stom continued her climb to the top of the career leaderboard for goals and tied Brooke Lencki with a pair of goals in the contest. Her first came in the 39th minute on an assist from Caroline Adams, and her second was in the 69th minute and was assisted by Bailey Provine.
The last scorer on the night for the Lady Lakers was Elle Carson in the 50th minute and was assisted by Hill.
“We got the quick goal but it seemed to take a while to settle into the game,” Lady Lakers head coach Jeremy Stom said. “We had some tough field conditions with very thick grass and it took us a while to figure out how to move the ball, but overall I was pleased.”
Calloway outshot St. Mary 25-9 and earned six corners. Sunny Clark had six saves as the goalkeeper for the Lady Lakers.
Next up for the Lady Lakers will be a big district game at home against the Graves County Lady Eagles on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader.
The last time they faced the Lady Eagles they lost 3-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.