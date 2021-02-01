OWENSBORO — Calloway County displayed toughness late to emerge with a 34-32 win over Owensboro Senior Saturday in girls basketball action.
The Lady Lakers may have been a bit leg weary as they were coming off a win Friday night at Christian County, leaving little time for rest. Calloway (9-2) still managed to lead 15-14 at halftime.
However, the third quarter saw Calloway’s leading scorer and floor leader Elle Carson suffer a fractured collarbone while battling for a loose ball. Still, the young Lady Lakers did not fold, going to the final quarter tied at 24-24.
Scoring proved difficult, though and Calloway trailed, 29-27, with 1:10 left in the game. But Sayler Lowe hit a 3-pointer from the top of key to put Calloway up 30-29.
Coach Valerie Waller then called her last timeout to let her team know that the next 1:10 in the game was for Carson and to set up the defense. The Lady Red Devils did not score on the possession; the Lady Lakers came down the floor and Skylar Waller saw an open lane, scored and was fouled. Waller knocked down the free throw for 33-29 lead with 32 seconds left.
Owensboro hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to make it 33-32, but Waller hit one of two free throws with about three seconds left for the final points.
Waller had 13 points and seven rebounds, Lowe had seven points and six rebounds, while Madison Futrell had six points and seven rebounds. Also scoring were Addi Schumacker with five points and Carson with three.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Lakers were lead in scoring by Jaycee Crouch and Lowe in a close game, but came away with a loss.
