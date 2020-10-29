PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado topped Calloway County’s Lady Lakers 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-18) in the Wednesday semifinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Tied 12-all in the second set, PTHS used a 13-5 run to close out the frame and move to 2-0.
In the stretch, a double-block of Lady Lakers star Adison Hicks, two kills and an ace from Emily Shumaker (13 kills), and a behind-the-back kill from Lexi Roof (13 assists) all served as critical points for Paducah Tilghman.
Hicks, Calloway County’s season leader in kills, again led the squad with nine more when it mattered most. But Tilghman targeted her, especially on the block. After Hicks tied it at 6-all in the second set, she’d only pick up four more kills in the remaining points.
“Our serve-receive was lacking,” noted CCHS coach Lindsey Jones. “We picked it up in the second and the third set, but just not enough to make anything happen. They were shutting Adison down, and that kind of hindered us tonight.”
For Paducah Tilghman, Jennifer Goddard finished with nine digs and two aces, and Jaaliyah Biggers added five kills and three blocks.
For Calloway County, senior setter Maggie Fraher finished with 10 digs and six kills, Kamden Underwood added seven digs, and Gracie Turner and Lillie Thorn each had three digs.
“Fingers crossed for a spring season this year,” Jones added. “But I see us back here next year, and hopefully in the same spot. Maybe even further.”
The loss came as a disappointment for the Lady Lakers, who made it farther than ever before in only their second-ever trip to regionals. After Calloway County took a 2-0 lead in the third frame, Prewitt wasted zero time calling a timeout – reminding her team what was at stake with a clean victory, and the effort and energy required in order to achieve it.
“I told them that a ball better never hit my floor like that again,” she said. “Where they’re both just looking at it, and going: ‘Oh.’ I don’t care who we’re playing. I don’t care about the level of the team. I don’t care if it’s practice. If that ball hits the floor like that in practice, they have 10 explosive jumps to do. Every single time. The whole entire team. They know better.”
Prewitt added, “I think, in the first set, (the Lady Lakers) weren’t blocking. So in the second set, they started blocking, and it was like ‘Oh!’ And it took us a minute to get our rhythm again, expecting the block at that point, instead of just not expecting it.
“And, other than that, my girls were just playing down. Not level, but energy. Third set, when I called that timeout...I told them that for every point that they didn’t cheer on, we were running a suicide on Friday. Win or lose on Thursday, we were running a suicide for every point they didn’t cheer. So, I think that kept their energy up.”
Nobody liked the idea of assigned running, apparently, and a 10-4 run – capped by two Natalie Lansden aces – flipped the script for Paducah Tilghman.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 3, CALLOWAY COUNTY 0
Records: PT 9-6-4, CC 6-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.