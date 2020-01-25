BENTON — With 10 seconds on the clock, the Lady Lakers had the basketball, down by two, after a huge offensive rebound from Reese Settle and a timeout called by head coach Valerie Waller.
They broke the huddle with their play drawn up and got the ball in to Elle Carson. A couple of passes later it was in the corner in the hands of Adison Hicks, exactly as it was drawn up, but Marshall County’s Halle Langhi was close enough to force her to pass. Carson got the ball with just two seconds on the clock and had to heave up a prayer. The shot fell short and thus so did the Lady Lakers comeback attempt as they fell 48-46.
“We wanted to get a screen on the ball and be able to put Adison in the corner for a three if the three was there, but also a dribble drive,” Waller said. “ I just feel like they couldn’t defend Charlee off of that and those are our three best offensive options there for us. We were looking for Elle off the screen, Charlee off the slip, or Adison in the corner for three. We had our looks. We had our chances. We got a big rebound there and it just didn’t fall for us.”
Calloway controlled the game at times, but really let things slip away in the second quarter. They only mustered two points and allowed the Lady Marshals to build an eight-point lead going to the half. From that point on they were playing catch up.
“I felt like we got stagnant and we didn’t move as much as we were in the first quarter,” Waller said. “We weren’t the aggressor and in that first quarter I felt like we were the aggressor and honestly I thought we were in the third and fourth. We did the same thing in the 2A and I talked to the girls in the locker room after the game about that. We’ve got to be able to put it together and come out strong each quarter. That will definitely be a focus for us going forward.”
The loss drops the Lady Lakers to 1-1 in district play but there are still games left and if they win out they will claim the regular-season district crown.
By the end of the night, Charlee Settle had scored a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, as well as five blocks, and Hicks totaled 14 points. The Lady Lakers show the potential to score big: they just need to keep it consistent.
“It should make our kids hungry,” Waller said. “They were pretty down in the locker room and that’s what it’s about as far as not being ok with it and letting this help us and drive us to get better. We turn around and play tomorrow (today) against Henry County.”
Calloway will host Henry County at 7:30 p.m.
