MURRAY—It came down to the last play in extra innings, but the Calloway Lady Lakers came up on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday.
Paducah Tilghman was down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Reagan Hartman doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
With the score 2-1 in favor of the Lady Blue Tornado, the Lady Lakers tied things up at two when Adison Hicks tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run in the fifth inning.
Hartman took the win for Paducah Tilghman. Hartman went eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight.
Emerson Grogan took the loss for Calloway County. Grogan went seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out nine.
Hicks led the Lady Lakers with two hits in four at bats.
Brooklyn Riley went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Paducah Tilghman in hits. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.