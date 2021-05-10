MURRAY—The Calloway Lady Lakers had a fun night on senior night as they routed Trigg County 15-0 on Friday.
Calloway scored in every inning of the game in route to the 15-0 mercy rule win.
Senior Caitlyn Powers had a great game not giving up a run and only allowing two hits.
The Lady Lakers had 15 hits in the game. Adison Hicks, Bailee Grogan, Preslee Phillips, Paige Kramer, Emerson Grogan and Carson McReynolds all had multiple hits in the game with Hicks leading the way with three hits in four at-bats. n
