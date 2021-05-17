Game One
Calloway 3, Butler 0
A three-run third inning was enough to push the Calloway Lady Lakers over Butler County 3-0 in game one of the Coach Jesse Huff Invitational in Madisonville.
Calloway’s Izzy Housden had a great pitching game striking out 12 in her seven innings of work.
Butler had great pitching as well. Aliceson Hunt had five strikeouts in the game.
The game-deciding inning was the bottom of the third.
Emerson Grogan got things started in the inning on an RBI single to give the Lady Lakers the 1-0 lead.
Calloway pushed the lead to 3-0 on a 2-run RBI by Carson McReynolds to give the Lady Lakers the game-deciding 3-0 lead.
Game Two
Calloway 15,
Hopkins Central 3
Calloway got the bats going in the game.
The Lady Lakers recorded 16 hits in the game with Reese Settle having a massive day at the plate with four hits on the day.
Settle on her four hits had three RBIs.
The Lady Lakers got eight runs in the fourth inning on RBIs by Paige Kramer, Addie Lax, Adison Hicks, Bailee Grogan and Emerson Grogan.
Emerson Grogan pitched a five innings complete game. She had nine strikeouts in the game and three hits in the win.
Game Three
Muhlenburg 6,
Calloway 4
Calloway was able to get a run in the first four innings of the game but could not find runs in the late innings to overcome Muhlenburg.
Muhlenburg put up three in the first inning and two in the fourth to help them get the win.
Housden surrendered six runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.
The Calloway RBIs came from Kramer and McReynolds. n
