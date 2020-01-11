The Lady Lakers gave the crowd a scare in the first quarter against the Webster County Lady Trojans this afternoon when they ended it trailing 15-12.
But Calloway stepped it up in the second quarter and was able to pull ahead 58-52 by the end of the night, qualifying to compete in the 2A Sectional Championship tomorrow at 3 p.m.
Head coach for the Calloway girls, Valerie Waller, said, “I thought our defense was really good in the first half.”
One Lady Laker in particular had her hands full defensively: junior Elle Carson. She was assigned the task of guarding Lady Trojan Marissa Austin, Webster’s leading scorer who averages 22.4 points per game.
“I thought Elle Carson did a really good job on Marissa Austin,” Waller said. “I thought she shut her down in the first half completely and kind of got them out of sync a little bit, and that made a big difference for us.”
One thing Waller would like her team to improve upon defensively before tomorrow’s matchup is rebounding.
“We miss a lot of chances on the boards,” she said. “We gave them a lot of extra chances, especially down the stretch. Size is never going to be one of our blesses. Other than Charlee Settle, we’re not ever going to be the tallest on the floor. I think it’s important for us to be able to control boards, and I think that will be important tomorrow as well.”
Offensively, Waller said her team needs to settle down and run their plays.
“We got a little flustered there for about three minutes in the fourth quarter for no real reason,” she explained. “Hopefully, we learn from that tonight because I did think the last two minutes of the game we settled down a little bit and did what we were supposed to do and did what we needed to do.”
Settle led the team with a double-double after netting 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Carson scored 14 points, and seventh-grader Skylar Waller and sophomore Adison Hicks each scored 10.
Hopefully, today’s win will give the Lady Lakers the confidence they need to remain victorious tomorrow afternoon in the championship game.
