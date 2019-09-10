MURRAY — A little before 7 p.m. yesterday, the Lady Laker volleyball team found themselves in yet another tight set. They were winning against Mayfield’s Lady Cardinals 23-20 before a timeout was called.
In that timeout, head coach for Calloway, Lindsey Jones, told her team that they had to pick it up and ‘get their butts in gear.’ Losing was not an option.
Senior Ellie Jackson said, “We have to always be confident that we’re going to come out on top. There can’t be a second we consider the possibility of losing. We have to stay positive the whole time.”
After a kill from Maggie Fraher, Calloway won the first set 26-24. It ended up being the only tight set in the game as the Lady Lakers swept Mayfield 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-12).
“It takes us a little bit to get going sometimes, and I think that’s what happened tonight,” Jackson said. “We got a lot more comfortable. At the end, we were playing together really well, and we just got better from there.”
Jones said Mayfield also got down on themselves after the first set.
“That happens a lot when you play teams, and I think that just gave us momentum to push forward,” Jones said.
Jones is glad to have pulled out the win, but is especially glad to have won the second set, which is something the team has been struggling with this season.
“We didn’t fall behind in the whole set, and we made sure we were pushing and minimizing our errors,” Jones said.
By the third set, Calloway had kicked it into full-gear. The Lady Lakers started the game with a 10-0 lead and eventually secured the win at 25-12.
Although Jones thought the team had more potential than what they showed last night, she is impressed by individual performances, especially a new edition to the varsity roster, Jewell Gwaltney.
“These last two games are actually the first games she’s played this year on varsity, and she’s really picked it up and stepped up for us defense wise and serving,” Jones said.
Stat-wise, Annabel Wilmurth led the team in digs with 24, and Kamden Underwood had 15. Adison Hicks led with 12 kills, and Ellie Jackson had 8.
“Adison Hicks’ kills were really, really high tonight,” Jackson said. “She did so well, and I’m so proud of her.”
Jackson was also impressed by Fraher who ended the night with 14 digs.
“Maggie Fraher, she is an amazing setter. She’ll go and dive and skin her entire body for the ball. She was working hard tonight, and I was very proud of her,” Jackson said.
The Lady Lakers will compete again tomorrow at Trigg County at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.