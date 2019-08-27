MURRAY — The Lady Laker volleyball team made a goal at the beginning of the season: Protect home court.
Last night the Lady Lakers dominated with a 3-0 sweep against the Fulton County Lady Pilots (25-6, 25-11, 25-7) and stayed undefeated on their home court.
“We did really well. We communicated really well and just fought hard and won,” said junior setter Maggie Fraher.
The team had trouble with their hitting against Hickman County last Thursday, and head coach Lindsey Jones saw vast improvements in the game against Fulton County.
“We didn’t miss as many serves, and we didn’t have as many hitting errors,” she said. “We’re working on staying consistent with those two things. Our hitting and reaching was better. We had a lot of hitting errors against Hickman, and a lot of it was because of our timing, so we’ve been working on our timing and getting our hitters to be earlier.”
Calloway held a practice last night prior to their game against the Lady Pilots in order to prepare for last night’s and tonight’s game in Fulton City.
“We’ve been running different things to make the game go quicker on our side, and we tried a lot of that tonight, and we did really well with it,” Fraher said. “We’ve been working on our serve receive and it was really good tonight.”
Jones said the team will continue to work on their hitting.
“That’s something that we’ll always work on throughout the year,” Jones added. “We’ve got some new girls hitting in different positions this year, so we’re working on getting our hitting consistent and staying on top of the ball when we’re hitting.”
A few Lady Lakers played exceptionally well last night.
“Ellie Jackson was really good tonight,” Fraher said. “She ran some quick stuff, and it worked every single time. It was just amazing.”
Jackson finished the night with three aces and four kills. Fraher herself had twelve aces, ten assists and four kills. Behind Fraher was junior outside hitter Kylie Stallings with nine aces and two kills.
Coming fresh off of a win, Fraher is looking forward to having an opportunity to play again tomorrow in Fulton City.
“I think we’ll do well if we play the same as we did tonight, work hard and do our best,” she said. “I’m excited.”
Jones said she enjoys playing volleyball matches two nights in a row and that it improves the overall mindset and performance of her team.
“I actually think they do better because in practice it’s not a game setting, so when we play games back-to-back, they’re in game mode. That works out better for us. I like playing games back-to-back,” Jones said. “I think we’re going to win tomorrow.”
