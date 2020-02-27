MURRAY —Two days ago, the Calloway County Lady Laker basketball team was high off a win in the first round of district play, but now they are right back to business. Tonight, Calloway County will need each and every player to bring their A-game. No single athlete will be able to win the district championship title alone.
Last time the Lady Lakers met up with Marshall County, senior Charlee Settle had been the only Lady Laker to score in the first half of the game. Settle was able to end the night with an incredible 31 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Calloway had lost the game 59-43.
But since that night, the Lady Lakers have learned from their mistakes and have proven such on the basketball court in recent games.
When Calloway hosted Marshall two weeks ago, they just could not make their shots. Settle was the only Lady Laker in double digits.
“We struggled shooting the ball last time around and need to have a better shooting night against Marshall,” Head coach Valerie Waller said. “We have had success this year when we have had four players in double digits.”
Multiple double-digit scorers against Murray High is what earned the ticket to the championship on Tuesday. Six Lady Lakers put points up on the board and three shot in double digits. Settle totaled 26. Seventh-grader Skylar Waller had 12, and junior Elle Carson had 11.
Hopefully, Calloway will carry that momentum into tonight.
Another trouble area for the Lady Lakers was possession.
Lady Marshal junior Cayson Conner is the leading scorer for Marshall County, averaging nearly 15 points per game. Eight of the 19 points she scored two weeks ago were off of steals and transitions. Calloway is determined to not let the same thing slide tonight.
“We can’t give up easy baskets from live-ball turnovers or out of transition,” Waller said.
Lastly, the Lady Lakers want to come into the game hot.
“We need to do as we did against Murray and have a good start to the game,” Waller said.
Settle’s individual game will also have a big impact on the outcome. Right now, she is ranked 18th in the state for points per game with 20.9 to bring her career total to 2,731 points. That means Settle is in the top-50 for All-Time Scoring in Kentucky. Through the last four games, Settle has picked it up even more to average 27 points. She is also eighth in the state for rebounds per game with 13.1 to make her top-ten in All-Time Rebounding with 1663 career rebounds. Lastly, she is sixth in All-Time Attempted Free Throws and fourth in All-Time Made Free Throws.
Despite those impressive stats, Settle cannot do this alone. She will need all of her teammates to rally around her tonight when the game tips off in Marshall County at 6 p.m.
