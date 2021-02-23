MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball team needed a bounce-back game after dropping a 23-point decision to McCracken County on Saturday. St. Mary visited Jeffrey Gymnasium Monday night and provided Calloway with the medicine it needed.
The Lady Lakers outscored the Lady Vikings 23-0 in the first quarter and ran away for a 61-11 victory.
The loss to McCracken came after spending 12 days without a game because of the weather.Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller has not had much of an opportunity lately to get her young team into form with the postseason looming in less than three weeks.
“With 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season, typically we would be trying to really focus on specific things,” Waller said. “We are still doing that but we’re also trying to get back into a groove after being off with winter weather for 12 days. Tonight’s game allowed us to work on some of those things to prepare for tournament time.”
Calloway set the tone early by applying tremendous pressure on the ball and getting out in the passing lanes. The Lady Lakers forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter, while only allowing five field-goal attempts. Waller’s young squad took advantage of St. Mary’s miscues by scoring 17 points off of turnovers in the opening quarter.
The Lady Vikings finally managed to get on the board halfway through the second quarter when Olivia Lorch knocked down a 3-pointer to make the score 30-3. That three was followed by four straight Calloway three-pointers over the next minute and-a-half. Skylar Waller buried the first of the four consecutive threes. Waller’s three-pointer was matched by teammates Addi Schumacher, Jaycee Crouch and Madison Futrell on consecutive possessions and the lead had ballooned to a 42-3 advantage.
Waller, Schumacher and Futrell finished in double figures for the Lady Lakers. Waller and Schumacher each scored 13 points, while Futrell added 10. The trio reached double figures in limited playing time as Coach Waller was able to get everyone on the team several minutes of playing time.
With the win the Lady Lakers improved to 11-5 on the season. Next up for Calloway is a date with Mayfield High School tonight.
