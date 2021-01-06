BARDWELL – The Calloway County Lady Lakers opened the 2021 season Tuesday with a 60-46 win against Carlisle County.
Senior Elle Carson led the way with 29 points, 5 steals and 3 assists. The Lady Lakers, although undersized, won the boards 30-23. Leading the way on the boards was Skylar Waller with 9 rebounds. Waller also added 9 points, 5 steals and 3 assists.
Calloway’s scrappy defense set the tone for the Lakers from the coin toss, getting 3 run-out layups off steals in the first quarter. Additional scorers included Madison Futrell with 9 points, Sunny Clark with 8 points and 5 rebounds, Addi Schumacher with 4 points and Carson McReynolds with 1 point.
The Lady Lakers will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hopkins County Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.