MURRAY — Fresh off an emotional win over crosstown rival Murray High earlier this week, Calloway County looked to stay on the winning track Thursday night.
And that the Lady Lakers did, although visiting Hickman County was anything but a willing participant. The Lady Falcons fought hard in the opening set but, from there, it was Calloway taking control and emerging a straight-sets winner by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-10 at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Calloway (4-5) used a big night from Addison Hicks, a junior outside hitter who finished the evening with a team-high 11 kills to go with nine assists and 17 digs. Senior setter Maggie Fraher had five kills, 14 assists and seven service aces, while freshman defensive specialist Sayde Lowe had 16 digs and eight service aces against the Lady Falcons (7-6).
“The team played really well tonight. We were coming off a big win against Murray (on Monday) and our goal was to finish the regular season strong,” said Calloway coach Lindsey Jones, whose team now moves into the postseason next week.
“We moved the ball around well and had a strong serving night.”
Next for Calloway is a date with a Christian Fellowship in the first round of the Fourth District Tournament at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. That match is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the auxiliary gymnasium of the Marshall campus.
