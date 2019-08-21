MURRAY — With the rain pouring outside, the Lady Lakers poured it on against the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals winning 2-0, 25-4, 25-12.
The match was shortened by a set due to weather conditions for Livingston Central on their return trip but it was apparent after the first few minutes who the best team on the floor was last night.
In the opening set, the Lady Lakers led 20-2 with the only points conceded coming off of a bad service and a free ball misplayed into the net.
Other than that the beginning of the season was as perfect as a coach could ask for it to be.
Lady Lakers head coach Lindsey Jones said that the win was exactly what the team needed to boost up their confidence at the start of the season.
“We really needed this win, “Jones said. “It’s going to start us off on the right foot to see what we can do, and what level we can play at this year.”
The opener wasn’t exactly a test for the Lady Lakers but they had several stellar performances in the shortened game.
“I think this was a great team to play to get our nerves out,” Jones said. “We get really nervous once we get into the season and start playing teams closer to home. Now that we’ve got this win and hopefully Thursday we can go get another one. I think this will continue to get our nerves out. We are connecting really well and hopefully, we can carry that throughout the season.”
Setter Maggie Fraher had 11 assists, four digs, and two kills. Sophomore Adison Hicks had three aces, two assists, a team-high eight kills, and tied for a team-high with six digs. Kylie Stallings had an incredible 10 service aces to go with two kills, an assist, and two digs. Ellie Jackson recorded four service aces and three kills.
“Addison was a killer tonight. She was such a key point to our game tonight, she did so good,” Jackson said. “Maggie is one of the greatest setters. I love her so much. You can tell she wants to be here. She will lay down and die on the floor to get a ball. She always gets burn marks on her wrists and we don’t know how, because she goes for the ball and does everything she can. It makes everybody else want to try and be better because she does everything she can.”
Coach Jones said she saw some vast improvements from the scrimmage last week up until last night’s game.
“We were moving our feet and getting our serves in,” Jones said. “We missed so many serves against Paducah Tilghman and we got a lot of aces tonight so we worked really hard on getting our serves in.”
With 17 team service aces with just five service errors, the Lady Lakers were exceptionally good last night at not making little mistakes that could cost them points.
That will be a crucial part of their game moving forward.
They will face Hickman County on Thursday looking to continue the winning ways.
