Lady Lakers rally in final at-bat, but fall short to Marshall

Junior Adison Hicks hits a home run in the bottom of the third inning against Marshall County on Thursday night.

 TRAVIS GUPTON/For The Ledger

MURRAY — Despite a two- out rally in the seventh inning, the Calloway County Lady Lakers came up just short against the Marshall County Lady Marshals, 8-7, on Thursday night.

“I’m incredibly proud that the girls fought back,” Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “They went seven innings and they had a lot of pride in that, but, ultimately, it comes down to we can’t make so many mistakes. We had quite a few errors and we’ve just got to clean it up a little bit.”

Marshall County got the scoring going early.

In the top of the first inning, senior Sarenna Tomassi hit a solo home run to deep center field to give the Lady Marshals the early 1-0 lead. Despite the home run, both pitchers worked quick through the first two innings with no other scores.

Calloway got on the board in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run from junior Adison Hicks to tie the game at 1-1.

Marshall threatened again in the fourth with runners on second and third with no outs. The Lady Marshals cashed in with an RBI double by freshman Madyson Morton to take a 2-1 lead with one out.

Sophomore Anna Vasseur added two more runs to the Marshall lead on a two-run RBI single. Junior Charley Pursley then got an RBI double to left to make the lead 5-1

Junior Tia Thorpe got an RBI sacrifice bunt to add to the lead with two outs at 6-1. The Lady Marshals added one more run in the fourth to give them a 7-1 lead after four innings.

The Lady Lakers responded in the fourth with three runs of their own on RBIs by senior Kylie Stallings and sophomore Sophie Lax.

Marshall  added a run in the top of the sixth inning on a double by Thorpe to make it 8-4.

The Lady Lakers didn’t go quietly.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Calloway had the bases loaded.

Stallings got an RBI single to make the score 8-5 with the winning run at the plate. Sophomore Emerson Grogan then had a two-run RBI single to bring the score to 8-7.

A wild pitch sent Grogan to second with the tying run in scoring position, but flyout to right field ended the game. 