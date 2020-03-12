MURRAY — A year ago, the Lady Lakers softball team reached the regional tournament with a 16-18 record and lost to McCracken County in the opening round. It was a good finish for first-year head coach Kady Arant considering the Lady Lakers reached the regional tournament just twice in the last five years.
Headed into her second year, Arant thinks her team should be much improved year two, mainly because the team is settled into the new routine and have bought into the cultural changes.
“I definitely think we are stronger this year,” Arant said. “First year with a new coach and figuring out the dynamics of what the program is going to be and all of that comes with a learning curve. Overall, our strength in our skill level and general conditioning and strength is a whole lot better. They’ve been working out all year, as opposed to just getting ready at (the start of the) season. I think it’s definitely going to be a whole lot better.”
At one of the most important positions, pitcher, the Lady Lakers are going to be deep and strong since they didn’t lose anyone from last year. Caitlyn Powers, Izzy Housden, Jaelyn Phillips, and Emerson Grogan, all return this season and will likely be even better than last year. As a unit, they had an ERA of 3.79 last season over 208 innings pitched. The group recorded 171 strikeouts and issued 88 walks.
“We really have four starting pitchers and they are all vying for that spot, but what’s great with that is that we have a lot of depth,” Arant said. “We can change things up. They are all a little bit different.”
With a full season under their belts, the pitching staff will look to improve on those numbers, and one key is the defense behind them. Last year, the Lady Lakers gave up 61 unearned runs out of 179 total.
As they enter this year, the equation mark is in the outfield, but Arant thinks they have plenty of potential options to plug in defensively.
“Right now we’re really trying to figure out the dynamics in the outfield with Ellie Jackson being out,” Arant said. “That was a big change. We also have some younger kids stepping into those roles. I constantly move a kid like Preslee Phillips around on the field because she’s so athletic. Or, we now have Carson McReynolds, she played JV last year, but she is going to be a starter this year. So, it’s just seeing whop hits the ball and who can earn the spot.”
The loss of Jackson stings but with plenty of young players and a group of athletes that seem to be able to fill in anywhere, the most important thing will be the offense for the Lady Lakers.
“You can always find a place for somebody who is really hitting, whether you put them in the flex position or if you find a place in the field,” Arant said. “The good thing about our kids is that we make them pallets every position, so everybody does infield skills, everybody does outfield skills, in case I have to move people around. We only have 15 kids so you have to be prepared for injuries, people having hitting streaks, and all of that.”
With a smaller roster, Arant is confident that the overall effect will be a positive one. It means added playing time for everyone and gives the players a chance to learn multiple skill positions.
“Having a smaller roster allows us to give everybody a ton of playing time, and they have a lot of specialized time with the coaching staff,” Arant said. “A lot for these kids have been with us since October working on multiple skills because we knew we were going to have some holes to fill, so I think it’s great for them. That means during the week everybody gets to play.”
On the offensive side of things, the team returns all of their main hitters, except for Jackson and Jenny Doughty. That includes Adison Hicks, who led the team in batting average at .379 and was a perfect 18-18 on stolen base attempts. It also includes Paige Kramer, who hit .370 for the year and was tied for second on the team in RBIs with Jaclyn Phillips at 19. Kramer had two home runs and 10 doubles last year.
“We’re returning the heart of our lineup, which is huge, and we’ve got great senior leadership,” Arant said.
With just two seniors, the Lady Lakers look to Hannah Todd to lead them on the field. As the starting catcher, Todd is as involved as it gets in every play and last season she was a critical component to the defense of the Lady Lakers.
“I call her the chief because she’s our captain. She is definitely our leader,” Arant said.
With the season set to start on Monday, the team is excited to take the field. Even if the first game is against district foe, Marshall County.
“I think they are a lot more confident. They are looking forward to next week. Last year I don’t think they would’ve felt as good going into next week. Opening day we play Marshall, and here’s my thinking. You’ve got to play everybody,” Arant said.
“I scheduled a very competitive schedule because these kids deserve it. They are good enough to play it and if you want to be at the state tournament, in the end, you’ve got to play those games during it. So my thinking is, I’m confident in these kids no matter who we schedule that first week, that they have put in the work now. I think they are excited. I am excited. We are ready to get on the field.”
