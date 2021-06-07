MAYFIELD — Fourth District champion Calloway County made sure people remembered the first Region 1 Softball Tournament game since 2019 Saturday morning at Graves County High School.
Calloway ended its game early with Second District runner-up Paducah Tilghman by an 11-0 score in six innings in the opening game of the tournament. The Lady Laker bats were hot as Calloway finished with 12 hits.
Paige Kramer led the offensive assault with three hits in four plate appearances with a double and two RBIs, while scoring a run.
Adison Hicks had two RBIs to go with her two hits, which included a double; she also crossed the plate twice. Emerson Grogan also had a double and one RBI during her two-hit day, where she also scored a run. Carson McReynolds also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Bailee Grogan was 1-for-3, but drove in two runs and scored two others, and Kylie Stallings had a double as she went 1-for-2 and also scored a run.
Meanwhile, pitcher Izzy Housden was having very little trouble with the Lady Blue Tornado, surrendering only three hits from the circle. Housden also had four strikeouts.
Saturday’s win marked Calloway’s eighth win in its last 10 outings.
•••
This win moved the Lady Lakers into Sunday’s semifinals with a Hickman County squad they had beaten twice during the regular season. The Lady Lakers made it three wins in the misty rain at Mayfield by claiming a 5-2 win over the Lady Falcons, champions of the First District.
The victory moved Calloway to 26-10 on the season as it won for the ninth time in its last 11 outings. The Lady Lakers now move into the championship game and will face the winner of Sunday’s other semis matchup between Marshall County and McCracken County.
It is believed the title game is being set for 6 pm. at Graves County, but that will be weather permitting.
•••
Meanwhile, the Calloway baseball team kept its season alive Saturday night with a hard-fought 8-5 win over First District champion Carlisle County at McCracken County High School in West Paducah.
That put the Lakers (17-16), who were Fourth District runners-up, into the semis against Second District runner-up St. Mary of Paducah in a game that was scheduled for Sunday evening. No information was available at press time Sunday.
