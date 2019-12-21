MURRAY — With the clock ticking down the final seconds of the first quarter against the Christian County Lady Colonels, Calloway’s sophomore Adison Hicks was left wide open — a big mistake. Hicks had already gotten into a groove with five points, and after a swift pass from one of her teammates, she sunk a three that was nothing but net, bringing her team’s score to 21-5.
Head coach for the Lady Lakers Valerie Waller said, “She hit some shots, and, for her, when she hits that first shot, you better watch out because she gets confident and then that shot’s going to fall.”
Calloway kept the pressure on Christian County throughout all four quarters and was able to come out on top 61-36, securing a three-game winning streak.
“It’s easy when you get ahead for kids to get complacent and to stop doing the little things, and I thought our kids played for four quarters tonight,” Waller said. “That’s one thing that I’m the most proud of our kids for. They worked hard all four quarters in every single game.”
Sophomore Sunny Clark is a prime example of a Lady Laker that hustled throughout the game even with a 22-point lead in the fourth. With five minutes left in the game, she stepped it up on the defensive end with back-to-back steals that she was able to lay in on the other end, bringing the team’s lead to 57-31.
Then, in the final seconds of the game, freshman Megan Underhill came off the bench and scored two just before the buzzer sounded.
“We just got the ball to the open person, and that was definitely a positive,” Waller said. “Kids shots fell because of that. When you move the basketball and you move the basketball well, it puts kids in the position to score. We did a good job of that tonight.”
The game last night was truly a full-team effort with four athletes scoring in double digits. Hicks ended with 10 points, and junior Elle Carson and seventh-grader Skylar Waller each contributed 11. Senior Charlee Settle had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
This type of hustle and team effort in the fourth quarter is something that Waller has seen consistently since the season began.
“When we went to Warren East, we came from behind and actually went ahead by two and ended up losing that game (54-48),” Waller said. “Graves County, we were behind. In the Murray game, we were behind in the first quarter. Our kids have worked hard all four quarters.”
In the preseason, Waller knew that this young team would take some time to form their identity, and she thinks they might be close to getting to that point.
“I think we’re getting closer to that,” Waller said. “My biggest concern is still size. When we play McCracken or even Marshall, they’re going to be so much taller than we are. We may have to make some adjustments depending on those types of things, but other than that I think kids have really settled into their roles. Even our kids that are coming off of the bench, I feel like they’ve all contributed in the last three games. That’s what we’re looking for.”
However, there is definitely still room for improvement. The Lady Lakers had 13 sloppy turnovers in the first half alone.
“We still need to work on being able to run our offense better and get kids into the position that they need to be in, especially against teams that put a lot of pressure on us. We’re getting better at it, but we still had too many turnovers tonight.”
Tomorrow afternoon, Calloway will meet to go over some film and talk scouting. Then, they will travel to Breckinridge and play for the second day in a row.
“Hopefully this winning streak will give us a little motivation for tomorrow,” Waller said. “My biggest concern for tomorrow is legs and three-hour travel and Christmas break and all of those things as well as a couple of kids under the weather. Hopefully, this will give us the positive that we need to get on the right start tomorrow.”
