MURRAY — This week is do or die for Laker Nation, and, boy, did the Lady Lakers do last night.
In the first round of the Region 1 tournament, the Calloway County girls’ basketball team completely dominated Hickman County 65-37.
The Lady Falcons tied the game at two at the start of the first, but that was the only time the lead was even visible to Hickman. Calloway managed to go on a 26-0 run before Hickman County would score again. By the end of the first, the Lady Lakers stretched it out 28-8.
Even after the half, Calloway refused to let Hickman make up any ground.
“I was pleased by how we came out and how hard we played in the first quarter,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “We wanted our offense to be able to come from our defense to start, and we’ve had a tendency in the third quarter to come out flat, so we came out hard, pressing again in the third. I didn’t want to have a flat quarter and not do well in the third. I thought our kids responded well in both of those situations.”
Seventh-grader Skylar Waller performed exceptionally well as she took on some new roles.
“In the district tournament and now in the regional tournament, Skylar has really stepped up,” Waller said. “We’ve asked her to handle the ball more, and she’s a little more comfortable there. That’s where she’s always played and I think that’s helped her.”
Waller added that Skylar’s ball-handling has also given junior Elle Carson, the team’s starting point guard, some freedom to be able to create some more shots for herself. It has also allowed senior Charlee Settle, the team’s leading offensive player, to get some better looks.
“I was proud of how Skylar handled herself under pressure tonight and during the tournament time so far,” Waller said.
Skylar was able to score 15 points and add four rebounds. Settle led with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Carson contributed eight points. Reese Settle and Adison Hicks both showed out for the Lady Lakers as well. Reese pulled in six rebounds, and Hicks had 10 points.
By the end of the night, the Lady Falcons had lost the game 65-37 and their season was over. However, Hickman was not sent home completely empty-handed.
Senior Lady Falcon Akacia Taylor walked into the CFSB Center only 20 points away from reaching 1,000 career points, and she was determined to let nothing, not even the consistent Lady Laker defense, stand in her way. With a two-point shot in the fourth quarter, Taylor accomplished her goal.
“She had three threes in the first half,” Waller said. “She got her 1,000 points, and I’m proud of her for that. She played hard. I don’t think that we did a really great job helping off of her and that hurt us defensively.”
But Taylor’s accomplishment in no way took away from the Lady Laker celebration.
“It’s always nice to get the win,” Waller said. “It’s always do or die. We talked about how many quarters it’s going to take to get to where we want to go, and we’re kind of counting down quarter by quarter. We’re in single digits now. It’s kind of a weird feeling.”
