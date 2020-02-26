MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers and the Murray High Lady Tigers played to a draw through three quarters of play last night meaning each team’s season came down to the final eight minutes.
Murray High trailed for the majority of the game, but Makenzie Turley made some big shots in the third quarter and knotted it up at 43-all. Still, Calloway secured a ticket to the regional tournament with a 66-52 victory thanks to a huge fourth quarter output where they outscored the Tigers 23-9.
In the fourth, foul trouble is what lost the game for Murray High. Not only did they send Calloway to the line for 15 successful free-throws, but they also lost their point guard and leading scorer when Turley, who totaled 18 points, fouled out with three and a half minutes left in the game.
“It obviously has a big effect when you lose your point guard,” Foust said. “She’s another set of eyes out there for me. She’s one of our leading scorers. It hurt, but it’s a good experience for me because it’s hard to let the game get away with the best player on the bench.”
Heading into half-time, Murray High had cut the lead to 26-21, and in the third, Calloway let the lead slide until the Lady Tigers had tied the game at 43.
“We just didn’t defend the dribble-drive very well,” Waller said. “Turley hurt us a lot off the dribble-drive, and I thought Elle Carson stepped up big for us and made some big stops. Our defense, under her leadership, did what it needed to do in the fourth.”
The Lady Lakers knew they had to enter the game strong and they did just that, ending the first quarter up 19-7.
“That was a big key,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said “I know they tied it up there at the end of the third quarter, but it was definitely a key for us to come out strong in some of the things that we’ve talked about and worked on for the last month. I was proud of our kids for the way they came out from the start.”
After the first, Calloway was four of seven from the three-point line. Lady Tiger head coach Tom Foust was impressed with the Lady Lakers’ performance.
“We got off to a rough first quarter and they played really, really well, Calloway did,” he said. “We can’t take anything away from that, they made us take shots we didn’t want to take. We got really uncharacteristic in our offense.”
But when the second quarter began, Turley decided to take over the show.
“We handled the press much better,” Foust said. “Early on, we got away from everything we’ve been working on in the last two or three weeks. Once we kind of settled in and realized we didn’t have to break it with one pass, I thought we handled it well.”
This allowed Turley to open up the second quarter with a 5-0 run.
The Lady Tigers also began to switch up the defense to a zone, which forced Calloway to adjust.
“We made some poor decisions offensively and we didn’t get some stops,” Waller said. “We also just didn’t do some things. Our help-side was slow.”
This is the first time Calloway has swept Murray for an entire season since Waller has been coach, and she said it feels good.
“Our kids were prepared tonight, not just X- and O-wise,” she said. “I looked today: we played five teams that are state-ranked, four in the state of Kentucky. Our schedule this year has been brutal, and I really thought that helped our kids prepare for tonight in the long run.”
One of the greatest benefits of last night is that senior Charlee Settle, who ended last night’s game with 27 points, will be making the trip to the regional tournament after not getting to last year.
“That just means the world for me for her to be able to do that,” Waller said. “She’s just given so much to this program for the last five years. That was a part of our pre-game talk, too: just leave it out there on the floor for her and for EJ (senior Ellie Jackson) because they’re going to bleed Laker blood for the rest of their lives. They deserved the rest of them to give it all they’ve got.”
And the team did just that. They will be competing against Marshall County at Marshall in the district championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
