FRANKLIN—The Calloway Lady Lakers defeated the Metcalfe Lady Hornets 6-3 on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats invitational.
Calloway County scored on a groundout by Bailee Grogan in the first inning, a home run by Carson McReynolds in the first inning, and a double by Attie Lax in the second inning.
Calloway County fired up the offense in the first inning, when Grogan grounded out, scoring one run.
Caitlyn Powers pitched the Lady Lakers to victory. Powers lasted four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out eight. Emerson Grogan threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Bailee Garrett took the loss for the Lady Hornets. Garrett surrendered six runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking one.
Metcalfe racked up nine hits. Raelyn Mosby and Braelyn Davis each had two hits to lead the Lady Hornets.
Calloway racked up 10 hits on the day. Preslee led Calloway County with four hits in four at bats.
Franklin-Simpson 2 , Calloway 0
The Calloway Lady Lakers could not find an answer to Franklin- Simpson’s Hanna Arthur and fell 2-0 on Saturday.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Arthur struck out three, while Izzy Housden sat down eight.
Franklin-Simpson opened up scoring in the first inning. Kaeleigh Tuck’s sac fly scored one run for the Lady Cats.
Despite not having a run, the Lady Lakers did get bat on ball getting base runners but could not get anyone home.
Arthur lasted seven innings for the Lady Cats, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking zero. Housden went six innings for Calloway, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight.
Allie Utley, Haley Fowler, Maddie Utley, and Tuck each managed one hit to lead Franklin-Simpson
Emerson Grogan went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Calloway County in hits. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.