Game One
Calloway 6,
McCracken 5 (8 innings)
An Izzy Housden walk-off fielder’s choice gave the Calloway Lady Lakers the 6-5 win in game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday against McCracken County.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out early in the game.
Ashby Murt got things going in the top of the second on an RBI double to center to give McCracken County an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Mustangs extended the lead on an Izzy Story RBI single that pushed the lead to 2-0 for McCracken County.
Abigayle Duren gave McCracken County a 3-0 lead on an RBI single to right field.
The Lady Lakers battled back in the bottom of the inning with runs of their own.
Bailee Grogan hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Reese Settle to cut into the McCracken County lead, 3-1.
Calloway tied the game in the bottom of the third on a Paige Kramer two-run RBI double with two outs to make the game 3-3 after three innings.
The Lady Mustangs responded in the top of the fourth with two runs. Zoe Smithson hit an RBI double to give McCracken County the 4-3 lead. Duren added to the lead on an RBI single to give the Lady Mustangs the 5-3 lead.
It came down to the bottom of the seventh with Calloway down two.
Carson McReynolds cut the lead to one with a long home run to left field to bring the McCracken County lead to 5-4.
Duren got two outs after the home run to bring Kramer to the plate in the seventh with the Lady Lakers down to their final out.
Kramer hit an RBI single to tie the game and force the game to go to extra innings when Housden hit the walk-off for the win.
Housden got the win for the Lady Lakers in game one going all eight innings with five runs on eight hits in the game.
Game Two
McCracken 10 ,
Calloway 6 (9 innings)
For the second time in the night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and the Calloway Lady Lakers went extra innings with this game going in favor of McCracken County 10-6.
Both teams gave the other team all they could handle late in the game.
Calloway refused to go away after the Lady Mustangs took the lead twice in the extra innings before falling in the ninth inning.
McCracken County and Calloway traded runs in the first inning, keeping the game tied 1-1 after the first.
Adison Hicks scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first for the Lady Lakers to tie the game.
Emerson Grogan and Anna Kate Hawes both settled after the first and pitched quick innings.
Calloway took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Housden RBI single to put the Lady Lakers up 2-1.
With the bases loaded, K.B Stallings was hit by a pitch that scored a run for Calloway giving them a 3-1 lead.
McCracken County responded with an Emma Watson home run to center to cut the lead to 3-2.
As the game got into the late innings the scoring revved up.
Watson in the top of the sixth hit a sacrifice fly ball to center that tied the game at 3-3.
In the eighth inning, both teams went back and forth.
McCracken County took a 6-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning.
The Lady Lakers responded quickly on an RBI double by Housden to cut the lead to 6-4.
Reese Settle kept things going when she reached on an error that scored a run to cut the lead to 6-5.
Bailee Grogan tied the game at 6-6 on a sacrifice bunt. Calloway could not get the game-winning run across and so the game went to the top of the ninth tied.
McCracken County scored four in the top of the ninth to give them the 10-6 win.
Emerson Grogan took the loss for the Lady Lakers. She went eight innings with eight runs on 18 hits and five strikeouts. n
